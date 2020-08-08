NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $21.35 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,251 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.10% of Welltower worth $21,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,190,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,378,000 after buying an additional 61,095 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,353,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,023,000 after buying an additional 342,800 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 12.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

WELL stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $57.56. 102,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

