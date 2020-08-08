NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $23.90 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,273 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,122 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after buying an additional 3,233,029 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,766,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 34,683.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,235. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.