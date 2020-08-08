NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $26.10 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,323 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 190,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $9.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.74. 392,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,129. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

