NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $26.54 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190,163 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $26,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 181,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,557,758. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

