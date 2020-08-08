NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Metlife by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

MET traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $38.21. 174,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,805. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

