NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $17,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.70. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

