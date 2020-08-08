NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 297,748 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $16,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 205,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,513,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.29, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.