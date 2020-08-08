NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Clorox worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,908 shares of company stock worth $12,236,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

Clorox stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,446. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

