NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $55,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,710,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 239,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,379,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.9% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.27. The stock had a trading volume of 89,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,030. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $270.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.01 and its 200 day moving average is $230.78. The firm has a market cap of $293.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

