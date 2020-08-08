NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $14.85 Million in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.12% of Extra Space Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.21. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $162,401.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.36.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

