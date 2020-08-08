NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $21.73 Million in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $6,313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.43.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $6.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.49 and its 200 day moving average is $164.97. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $281.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total transaction of $830,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $11,566,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 792,113 shares of company stock worth $174,045,410. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

