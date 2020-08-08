NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.48. 48,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $183.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.