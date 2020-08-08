NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 237,156 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 2,108.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 237,156 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.15% of Teradyne worth $20,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 32,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Teradyne by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Teradyne by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 9,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $440,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,091,890. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TER traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $89.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,706. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $92.24.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

