NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 75,232 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,232 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $21,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,349. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

