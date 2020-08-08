NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.21, for a total transaction of $4,350,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,493,077.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,077 shares of company stock worth $66,424,376. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $30.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,459.00. The stock had a trading volume of 167,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,235. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,318.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $862.12. The stock has a market cap of $271.73 billion, a PE ratio of 759.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $850.06.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

