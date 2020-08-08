NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.93. The stock had a trading volume of 48,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Foss bought 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,983 shares of company stock worth $47,929,379. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

