NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,238. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

