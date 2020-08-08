NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,077 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $23,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 115,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 142,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

