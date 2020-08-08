NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 116,764 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,764 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.05% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $22,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the period. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.57. 24,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.53. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

