NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,388 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of Lam Research worth $24,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 30.0% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $3,924,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 107.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.52. 36,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,518. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

