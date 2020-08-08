NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 154,436 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,306 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 154,436 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $27,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

NYSE COP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. 154,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

