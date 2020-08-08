NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 16,902 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,902 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,068. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

