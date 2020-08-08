NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,760 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,316. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.79 and a 200 day moving average of $394.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,658. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.42.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

