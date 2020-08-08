NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,471 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.17% of WP Carey worth $19,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,422,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WP Carey by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in WP Carey by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

WPC traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.84. 7,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,295. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.042 per share. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

