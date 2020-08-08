NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,696 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $24,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,441,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.76.

HUM traded up $6.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.63. 21,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

