NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 44,994 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,994 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.07% of PACCAR worth $19,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after buying an additional 33,653 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 305.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 129,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.94. 33,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,038,293.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

