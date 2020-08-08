NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 46,326 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,326 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,998 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,737,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,214 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,308,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,524 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,638,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,693,000 after acquiring an additional 829,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,110 shares in the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,335. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.