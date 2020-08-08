NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 49,380 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,380 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.09% of AFLAC worth $23,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.67. 98,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

