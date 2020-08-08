NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 83,403 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83,403 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $25,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Cfra boosted their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura boosted their price target on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.96. 387,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,239,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

