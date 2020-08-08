NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 8,673 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.57% of Life Storage worth $25,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.08. 8,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,042. Life Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.64). Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

