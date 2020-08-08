NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 8,730 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.12% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $18,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,060. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $180.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.62.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,395,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,599,397 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

