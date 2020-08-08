NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 52,325 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $22,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ross Stores by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $4,096,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,609. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

