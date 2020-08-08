NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $4.23 on Friday, reaching $385.55. 4,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.80, for a total transaction of $5,956,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,357,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,452 shares of company stock valued at $21,356,314 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

