NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $21,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.64. 9,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.34. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

