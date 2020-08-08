No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Reaches $0.0000

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $51,926.52 and $104,684.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.17 or 0.04991392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029648 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013931 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.