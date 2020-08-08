Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.56

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.56 and traded as low as $23.33. Nobility Homes shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 1,972 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Nobility Homes had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter.

Nobility Homes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOBH)

Nobility Homes, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. It markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Special Edition trade names. The company sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities.

