NOIA Network (NOIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $357,165.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $24.40 million and $357,165.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,149,979 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

