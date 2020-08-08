Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,230,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,484,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Argus cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.76.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,123,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.99. 1,375,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,511. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

