Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Increased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after buying an additional 1,230,385 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after buying an additional 1,144,243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after buying an additional 848,186 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $64,634,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16,554.2% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 442,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,103 shares of company stock worth $14,123,762 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.76.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,511. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.