North American Management Corp Acquires 36,833 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

North American Management Corp raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 479,204 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 98,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Corning by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 202,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $626,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 118,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,903. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 316.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

