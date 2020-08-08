North American Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

North American Management Corp increased its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 412,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after buying an additional 38,251 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,190,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,378,000 after buying an additional 61,095 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,353,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,023,000 after acquiring an additional 342,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 158,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.