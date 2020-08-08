North American Management Corp Cuts Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

North American Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.6% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 526.5% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 444,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078,380. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

