North American Management Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

North American Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises 1.6% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. North American Management Corp owned approximately 1.27% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 2,806,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,842 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,087,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,770,000 after acquiring an additional 196,763 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after purchasing an additional 191,467 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 431,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 410,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 166,592 shares during the period.

LRGF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,437. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93.

