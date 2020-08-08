North American Management Corp Has $1.57 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

North American Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

UNP traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,523. The stock has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

