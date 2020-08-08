North American Management Corp Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

North American Management Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $425,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.72. 97,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,113. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.