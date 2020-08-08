North American Management Corp Invests $5.34 Million in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

North American Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $304,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,956,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,688,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OTIS traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $64.16. 28,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,029. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

