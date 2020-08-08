North American Management Corp Purchases New Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

North American Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 187,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $73,800,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $78,712,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,525,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,509,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $23,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. 67,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,223. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

