North American Management Corp Reduces Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

North American Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,103,000 after buying an additional 491,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Baxter International by 23.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 91,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

