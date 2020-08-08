North American Management Corp Sells 13,368 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

North American Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,368 shares during the period. North American Management Corp owned 0.10% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.56. 8,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,365. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37.

