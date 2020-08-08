North American Management Corp Sells 3,239 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

North American Management Corp lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. North American Management Corp owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $185.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

